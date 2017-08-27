Billy Eichner & Tiffany Haddish Arrive in Style on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Billy Eichner looks handsome in a short-sleeve polo shirt as he arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 38-year-old American Horror Story: Cult actor was joined on the carpet by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish who looked super sexy in a silver, diamond-covered dress.

Billy brought his hit show Billy on the Street to the awards show and asked host Katy Perry tons of rapid fire questions.

See a photo from their sketch below!

LOOK WHAT THEY MADE ME DO!!! BILLY ON THE #VMAs!!! pic.twitter.com/4MAqcRzdtR — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 28, 2017

FYI: Billy is wearing an All Saints shirt, Ted Baker pants, and Henry London clock. Tiffany is wearing Falguni & Shane Peacock dress, Via Spiga heels, and Alexis Bittar jewelry while carrying an Emma Kuo clutch.