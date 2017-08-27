Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:00 am

Blac Chyna Rocks Floral Tracksuit for Day of Pampering

Blac Chyna Rocks Floral Tracksuit for Day of Pampering

Blac Chyna makes her way through the parking lot as she leaves the Tip-Top Nail Spa on Saturday afternoon (August 26) in Encino, Calif.

The 29-year-old reality star looked cool in an floral, Adidas tracksuit as she and a friend enjoyed an afternoon of pampering at the salon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Earlier this week, Chyna stepped out with longtime BFF Amber Rose (and her long wig!) for a hot night out on the town.

Chyna even took to Instagram to share a hot selfie with her “squad.”

Squad

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna rocks floral tracksuit for day of pampering 01
blac chyna rocks floral tracksuit for day of pampering 02
blac chyna rocks floral tracksuit for day of pampering 03
blac chyna rocks floral tracksuit for day of pampering 04
blac chyna rocks floral tracksuit for day of pampering 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Blac Chyna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr