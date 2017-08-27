Blake Lively Celebrates 30th Birthday with Anna Kendrick & More Friends!

Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday with some of her closest friends!

The 30-year-old actress enjoyed dinner with friends – including Anna Kendrick and jewelry designers Lorraine and Ofira Schwartz – on Saturday night (August 26) and shared tons of cute photos on Instagram.

“My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late,” Blake captioned one of the photos of herself with her friends.

In case you missed it, Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds shared a super funny post for her birthday!

