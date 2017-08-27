Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 11:50 am

Box Office Suffers Dismal Numbers in Slowest Weekend in Years

This weekend’s box office was one of the slowest in almost 16 years, with Ryan ReynoldsThe Hitman’s Bodyguard taking the number one spot with just $10 million earned in it’s second week on the charts.

Annabelle: Creation came in second with $7.3 million earned, with newcomer Leap! taking in $5 million in its opening weekend.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner‘s Wind River made $4.4 million, taking the fourth spot, and Logan Lucky raked in $4.3 million, rounding out the top five.

The weekend looks like it didn’t total more than $65 million in revenue, which makes it the worst weekend since September 21-23 in 2001, which made only $59.4 million.


