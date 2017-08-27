Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrives at Fight Wearing Blue Fur Hood, Twitter Goes Crazy!

Gervonta Davis arrived in a pretty memorable outfit for his fight tonight!

The 22-year-old boxer showed up in a blue, fur hood and shorts lined with the same fur for his match against Francisco Fonseca on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

Gervonta ended up winning the fight against Francisco after eight rounds, but it the real win was his outfit and fans took notice!

People on Twitter were quick to compare Gervonta‘s look to Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.

Read their tweets below!

