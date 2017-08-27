Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:10 pm

Calvin Harris Shows Off His Growing Beard at 2017 MTV VMAs

Calvin Harris Shows Off His Growing Beard at 2017 MTV VMAs

Calvin Harris hits the red carpet looking hot at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old DJ and producer showed off his growing beard while looking buff in a feather-print shirt and gray trousers as he arrived at the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

Earlier that same day, Calvin dropped the second music video for his hit song “Feels” featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell Williams.

Calvin is nominated for Best Dance Video and Best Collaboration for during tonight’s show.

Just Jared on Facebook
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 01
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 01
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 02
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 02
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 03
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 03
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 04
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 04
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 05
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 05
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 06
calvin harris shows off his growing beard at 2017 mtv vmas 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Calvin Harris, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr