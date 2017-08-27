Calvin Harris Shows Off His Growing Beard at 2017 MTV VMAs

Calvin Harris hits the red carpet looking hot at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old DJ and producer showed off his growing beard while looking buff in a feather-print shirt and gray trousers as he arrived at the show.

Earlier that same day, Calvin dropped the second music video for his hit song “Feels” featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell Williams.

Calvin is nominated for Best Dance Video and Best Collaboration for during tonight’s show.