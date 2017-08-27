Cardi B Serves Madonna Cone Bra Style on the MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Cardi B is supplying an homage to Madonna with this white cone bra couture look at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Aside from stunning on the red carpet, the 24-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper also hit the stage to perform during the pre-show.

Cardi‘s “Bodak Yellow” recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, marking the fastest ascent to the top spot for a lead artist’s debut single since Psy‘s Gangnam Style” in 2012.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.