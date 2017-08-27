Catfish's Nev Schulman Wears Star of David to MTV VMAs 2017

Nev Schulman gives his new wife Laura Perlongo a kiss on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 32-year-old Catfish star wore a Star of David on his jacket to show off his support for the Jewish community amid the Nazi rallies in America.

Nev sent his love to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey this weekend.

“I spend a lot of time in Texas filming Catfish. It’s a great place with amazing people. Stay safe out there everyone. #Harvey2017,” he tweeted.