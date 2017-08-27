Charlize Theron & Chris Hemsworth Watch the Big Fight in Vegas

Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth sit in the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena while watching the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The actors worked together in the movies Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Chris flew to Vegas on a private plane with some of his buddies and movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who he is working with on the upcoming war drama Horse Soldiers.

“On route to #mayweathermcgregor ya kidding!!!!!!! @zocobodypro @jerrybruckheimer @williamwardroar #bestdayever,” he captioned the below photo on Instagram.