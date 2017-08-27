Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 2:31 am

Charlize Theron & Chris Hemsworth Watch the Big Fight in Vegas

Charlize Theron & Chris Hemsworth Watch the Big Fight in Vegas

Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth sit in the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena while watching the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The actors worked together in the movies Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Chris flew to Vegas on a private plane with some of his buddies and movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who he is working with on the upcoming war drama Horse Soldiers.

“On route to #mayweathermcgregor ya kidding!!!!!!! @zocobodypro @jerrybruckheimer @williamwardroar #bestdayever,” he captioned the below photo on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 01
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 02
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 03
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 04
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 05
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 06
charlize theron chris hemsworth watch the big fight in vegas 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr