Conor McGregor Hosts Post-Fight After Party at Encore Beach Club in Vegas!

Conor McGregor isn’t going to let his loss stop him from a night of partying!

The 29-year-old Irish fighter hosted a huge after-fight party at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Hotel on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

Conor looked super sleek in a floral suit, sunglasses, and an Irish flag as he hung out at the party with famous pal Orlando Bloom and tons of fans.

After losing to Floyd Mayweather in the fight earlier that night, Conor and Floyd complimented each other in their post-fight press conference.

