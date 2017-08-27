Demi Lovato Is Stunningly Sheer at MTV VMAs 2017!

Demi Lovato has arrived to the 2017 MTV VMAs and she’s looking hot hot hot!

The 25-year-old entertainer arrived on the early side to the show, held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif., wearing a sexy sheer look.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

If you didn’t know, Demi will be taking the stage tonight as one of the performers! If you missed it, here’s the full list of performers and presenters at the big show.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.