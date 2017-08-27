Demi Lovato Performs 'Sorry Not Sorry' at VMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato rocks a blue bodysuit and thigh high boots while performing from a remote location at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which were held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer appears to have pre-taped the performance at Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.

Demi was in Vegas over the weekend as she performed the National Anthem at the big fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

Now, you can watch her performance of “Sorry Not Sorry” below!

FYI: Demi is wearing a custom Brian Hearns outfit.