Sun, 27 August 2017 at 12:31 am

Demi Lovato's National Anthem at Fight Night Gets Rave Reviews

Demi Lovato's National Anthem at Fight Night Gets Rave Reviews

Demi Lovato stuns in white while arriving for the Mayweather and McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old singer performed an a capella version of the National Anthem before the main event and she got rave reviews from celeb friends for her performance!

Joe Jonas said “way to go!!!” and Ashley Greene even called the event a “Demi Lovato concert.”

Make sure to tune in for the VMAs on Sunday night for even more Demi!

FYI: Demi is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

demi lovato national anthem fight night 01
demi lovato national anthem fight night 02
demi lovato national anthem fight night 03
demi lovato national anthem fight night 04
demi lovato national anthem fight night 05
demi lovato national anthem fight night 06
demi lovato national anthem fight night 07
demi lovato national anthem fight night 08
demi lovato national anthem fight night 09

