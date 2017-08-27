DJ Khaled's Son Asahd & Wife Nicole Join Him at MTV VMAs 2017!

Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 7:15 pm

DJ Khaled‘s son is once again stealing the show – this time at the VMAs…he’s just so cute!

The 41-year-old producer brought his wife Nicole Tuck and their adorable son Asahd Tuck Khaled, who was born in October of 2016, on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

DJ Khaled is up for numerous awards this evening, including Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts.” DJ Khaled will also take the stage to present tonight.

Also pictured below is the DJ meeting up with Kendrick Lamar at the event.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

