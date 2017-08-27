Drake Bell & Josh Peck Reunite After Wedding Drama at MTV VMAs 2017

Drake Bell and Josh Peck settled their beef at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The former Drake & Josh co-stars stepped out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Earlier this year, the pair clashed on social media after Drake was hurt that he wasn’t invited to Josh‘s wedding.

It appears that the two have since made up and took a photo hugging at the VMAs.

“Hug me…” Drake and Josh captioned the photo of their Instagrams.

We’re so glad to see they’re on good terms again!

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.