Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:35 pm

Drake Bell & Josh Peck Reunite After Wedding Drama at MTV VMAs 2017

Drake Bell & Josh Peck Reunite After Wedding Drama at MTV VMAs 2017

Drake Bell and Josh Peck settled their beef at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The former Drake & Josh co-stars stepped out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Earlier this year, the pair clashed on social media after Drake was hurt that he wasn’t invited to Josh‘s wedding.

It appears that the two have since made up and took a photo hugging at the VMAs.

“Hug me…” Drake and Josh captioned the photo of their Instagrams.

We’re so glad to see they’re on good terms again!

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on

Just Jared on Facebook
drake belljosh peck 2017 mtv vmas 01
drake belljosh peck 2017 mtv vmas 02
drake belljosh peck 2017 mtv vmas 03
drake belljosh peck 2017 mtv vmas 04
drake belljosh peck 2017 mtv vmas 05
drake belljosh peck 2017 mtv vmas 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Drake Bell, Josh Peck, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr