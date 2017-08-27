Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:59 pm

Ed Sheeran Arrives for MTV VMAs 2017 with Jennie Pegouskie!

Ed Sheeran Arrives for MTV VMAs 2017 with Jennie Pegouskie!

Ed Sheeran has arrived on the purple carpet for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with his “Shape of You” video star Jennie Pegouskie!

The event is being held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif. Ed could have a potentially big night at the event as he’s up for three major awards!

Ed is up for Artist of the Year, Best Pop for “Shape of You,” and Best Cinematography for “Castle On The Hill.”

In addition to the three nominations, Ed will also be taking the stage to perform.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 01
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 01a
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 02
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 02a
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 03
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 04
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 05
ed sheeran mtv vmas red carpet 2017 06

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Ed Sheeran, Jennie Pegouskie, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr