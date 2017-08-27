Ed Sheeran Arrives for MTV VMAs 2017 with Jennie Pegouskie!

Ed Sheeran has arrived on the purple carpet for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with his “Shape of You” video star Jennie Pegouskie!

The event is being held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif. Ed could have a potentially big night at the event as he’s up for three major awards!

Ed is up for Artist of the Year, Best Pop for “Shape of You,” and Best Cinematography for “Castle On The Hill.”

In addition to the three nominations, Ed will also be taking the stage to perform.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.