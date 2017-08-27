Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:17 pm

Ed Sheeran Wins Artist of the Year at VMAs 2017 - Watch His Acceptance Speech!

Ed Sheeran won one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 26-year-old singer hit the stage to accept the award for Artist of the Year at the show on Sunday night (August 27) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Ed was nominated against Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Lorde, and The Weekend. Presenter Millie Bobby Brown said that Ed was her “personal favorite.”

During his speech, Ed pointed out that this is only the second VMA he has won. Watch below!
