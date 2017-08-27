Fall Out Boy Bring Their Llamas to MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Fall Out Boy bring some very special friends to the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The band is nominated for Best Rock Video (“Young and Menace”). For tonight’s VMAs appearance, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley and Patrick Stump brought out their llama friends, which have also appeared in some of Fall Out Boy‘s recent music videos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fall Out Boy

Tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, airing right now on MTV.