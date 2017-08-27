Fifth Harmony Tease Many 'Surprises' During Their MTV VMAs Performance Tonight

Fifth Harmony definitely got our attention on the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The group — Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane — are up for three awards tonight: Song of Summer, Best Pop Video, and Best Choreography.

Fifth Harmony will also be performing their new hit song, “Down” with Gucci Mane.

“Were gonna bring so many different elements and surprises and so much energy,” Ally shared with ET. “It’s really gonna be such a moment and people are gonna be gagging!”

We can’t wait to watch!

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.