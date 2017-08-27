Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony essentially said their final goodbye to Camila Cabello during their performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

As the performance began, five silhouettes appeared at the top of a platform and then one was pushed to the ground. At this moment, the lights went up and Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, and Ally Brooke started singing!

5H has made headlines lately for not wanting to talk about Camila leaving the group any longer as it continuously comes up in interview after interview.

The group, who accepted the award for Best Pop Video earlier in the show, sang their songs “Angel” and “Down.”

