Sun, 27 August 2017 at 4:58 pm
Floyd Mayweather Celebrates His Win Over Conor McGregor at His Vegas Strip Club
- The champ celebrates his big win at his Girl Collection strip club – TMZ
- Find out who Miley Cyrus will be sitting next to at the VMAs – Just Jared Jr
- Has the NFL found a performer for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show? – Lainey Gossip
- Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for posting photos of her fan mail – TooFab
- Tobe Hooper – the director of Texas Chainsaw Massacre – has died – The Hollywood Reporter
