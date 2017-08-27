Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 4:58 pm

Floyd Mayweather Celebrates His Win Over Conor McGregor at His Vegas Strip Club

Floyd Mayweather Celebrates His Win Over Conor McGregor at His Vegas Strip Club
  • The champ celebrates his big win at his Girl Collection strip club – TMZ
  • Find out who Miley Cyrus will be sitting next to at the VMAsJust Jared Jr
  • Has the NFL found a performer for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show?Lainey Gossip
  • Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for posting photos of her fan mail – TooFab
  • Tobe Hooper – the director of Texas Chainsaw Massacre – has died – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Floyd Mayweather, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr