Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Pay Each Other Compliments in Post-Fight Press Conferences (Video)

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather pose together after the TKO of McGregor during their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday (August 26) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair gave separate press conferences after the fight, and Conor was very gracious after the loss and praised Floyd.

“That’s what 50 pro fights will do for you,” Conor said about Floyd‘s perfect fight record. “He’s not 50-0 for no reason.”

Floyd was also complementary of Conor after the fight.

“He’s a lot better than I thought he’d be,” Floyd said. “He’s a tough competitor…He kind of shocked me.”

Watch below!