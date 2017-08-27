'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Spoilers - Recapping The Major Moments!

SPOILER ALERT – Stop reading this post right now if you don’t want to read Game of Thrones finale spoilers!

There were so many major moments during the season seven finale of Game of Thrones and there’s a lot to digest right now.

There were only seven episodes this season compared to ten for all of the previous seasons. An eighth and final season is set to air next year and it will consist of six episodes.

The viewership for the smash hit HBO series has continued to rise every season and there’s no doubt that this episode will be the most-watched of all time.

Click inside for the spoilers from the finale…

Before we start getting into the spoilers, this is your final warning to click away!

Game of Thrones Finale Spoilers

After the wight show-and-tell, Euron Greyjoy takes his fleet back to the Iron Islands.

Cersei agrees to the truce until the army of the dead are defeated.

Cersei pledges the Lannister army to fight against the dead alongside Jon Snow and Daenerys.

Theon Greyjoy leads a small band of Iron Islanders to save his sister Yara.

In a bait and switch, Lady Sansa charges Lord Baelish with murder and treason.

Lady Sansa lists the litany of charges against Littlefinger, including killing her aunt Lysa Arryn.

Arya Stark slits Littlefinger’s throat with his own knife, which was used in the attempted murder of Bran.

Cersei fakes giving an order to kill Jaime Lannister.

Snow falls in King’s Landing and winter is finally here. Jaime Lannister leaves.

Bran has a vision of Jon Snow’s parents getting married (Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark) and we find out that Jon’s real name is Aegon Targaryen. He was never a bastard and he’s actually the heir to the Iron Throne.

In a vision, Bran sees the wall by Eastwatch, where the wildings are. The army of the dead approach.

The white walker dragon appears and shoots blue fire at the wall. The Night King rides the whitewalker dragon and they keep blasting the wall and obliterate it until it comes crashing down.

The white walkers march toward the wall and advance south.

THE END