Hailee Steinfeld & Sofia Carson Make Jaws Drop at MTV VMAs 2017
Hailee Steinfeld shimmers in a shiny silver dress at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.
The Pitch Perfect 2 actress wore a Atelier Versace dress for the annual show, walking alongside Sofia Carson.
Sofia was coast-hopping this weekend — first performing on Boy Band’s finale in LA before jetting out to New York for hosting duties at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day — and then back again!
