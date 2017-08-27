Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:36 pm

Heather Heyer's Mom Susan Bro Attends MTV VMAs 2017

Susan Bro, the mother of the late Heather Heyer, walks the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

While she is still in mourning, Susan has been working hard as an activist following her daughter’s death at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville earlier this month.

Susan is set to present during the show.

“Since my daughter Heather Heyer’s death two weeks ago I have committed myself to making her death count. That is why I am launching the Heather Heyer Foundation. I can think of no better platform to promote this foundation to the world than at the MTV’s Video Music Awards. It’s going to be an honor for me to be presenting the Best Fight the System award there tonight,” Bro said in a statement.
