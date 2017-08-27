Is Taylor Swift Going to MTV VMAs 2017?

Taylor Swift is set to drop the music video for her smash hit song “Look What You Made Me Do” at the 2017 MTV VMAs, but fans want to know…will she be in attendance and/or performing at the big show!?

Things get complicated, because Taylor has been in a feud with Katy Perry for years, despite Katy putting out an olive branch in recent months.

“She has been on the show many times and [has] performed with a new album coming, but not this time,” executive producer of the show, Jesse Ignjatovic, told People about this year’s show. “I definitely wish she was coming on and performing.”

ALSO READ: Re-Live Taylor Swift‘s Biggest VMAs Moments Over the Years

However, TMZ is reporting that “something big” is set to happen at the show – and they’re speculating some sort of reunion between Taylor and Katy. We will just have to wait until the show to find out!

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.