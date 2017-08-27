Jack Antonoff Rocks Denim Look on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Jack Antonoff goes casual-chic with a denim look on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter also performed (under his stage name, Bleachers) during the pre-show.

Jack just co-wrote Taylor Swift‘s comeback single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and the two recently sent flowers to Right Said Fred for allowing Taylor to sample their hit, “I’m Too Sexy.”

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.