Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:46 pm

Jack Antonoff Rocks Denim Look on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Jack Antonoff Rocks Denim Look on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Jack Antonoff goes casual-chic with a denim look on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter also performed (under his stage name, Bleachers) during the pre-show.

Jack just co-wrote Taylor Swift‘s comeback single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and the two recently sent flowers to Right Said Fred for allowing Taylor to sample their hit, “I’m Too Sexy.”

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

Just Jared on Facebook
jack antonoff mtv vmas 2017 01
jack antonoff mtv vmas 2017 04 2
jack antonoff mtv vmas 2017 04
jack antonoff mtv vmas 2017 05
jack antonoff mtv vmas 2017 07

Credit: Phillip Faraone, Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Jack Antonoff, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr