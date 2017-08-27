Jamie Foxx, Olivia Munn, & Tons of Other Celebs Attend Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Vegas!

Jamie Foxx is ready to pack a punch as he arrives at the VIP Pre-Fight Party on Saturday night (August 26) at the T-Mobile Arenea in Las Vegas.

The 49-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet for the event by Olivia Munn and the two had some play fighting for the camera as they arrived for the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

Other stars spotted arriving at the event included Bruce Willis, Nick Cannon, Don Cheadle, Steve Howey and wife Sarah Shahi, William H. Macy, Jeremy Piven, Ari Graynor, Michael Anagarano, Clark Duke, Jeremy Allen White, and Aisha Tyler.

In case you missed it, Floyd ended up winning the fight after knocking Conor out after 10 rounds.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Balmain dress and Saint Laurent heels and rings by Graziela Gems and Rachel Katz.

