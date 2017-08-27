Jared Leto Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington at MTV VMAs 2017

Jared Leto paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington, who tragically took his life earlier this year, at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

“I think about his wife and his six incredible children,” Jared said on stage. “I think about his family, I think about his band, who were really his brothers. And I remember his voice, at once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever.”

“If there is anyone out there who is watching this tonight who feels like there is no hope, hear me now: You are not alone,” Jared continued. “There is always a way forward. Reach out, share your thoughts, do not give up.”