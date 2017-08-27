Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Make One Stylish Couple at Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez watch one of the early boxing matches before the BigFight on Saturday night (August 26) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The 48-year-old entertainer looked hot in a long-sleeved white mini-dress with gold jewelry while the 42-year-old retired Yankee player looked handsome in a black suit as they watched Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor.
Earlier that day, Jen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Alex flying in a private jet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
In case you missed it, Floyd ended up winning the fight after knocking Conor out after 10 rounds.