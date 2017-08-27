Top Stories
JoJo Books Guest Role on Season 2 of 'Lethal Weapon'

JoJo has just landed her latest acting role!

The 26-year-old entertainer will be guest starring on the upcoming second season of Lethal Weapon.

JoJo will be playing Shaye, a musician who is “nearly killed when a mysterious figure from her past drives her car off the road,” EW reports.

Over the past few years, JoJo has been working on creating her new record label Clover Music.

JoJo has starred in films like Aquamarine and G.B.F.

Lethal Weapon returns on Fox on September 26.
Photos: Getty
