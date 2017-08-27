Julia Michaels Emotionally Performs 'Issues' at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Julia Michaels is bringing all the emotion to the stage with a live rendition of her hit debut single “Issues” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The already accomplished singer-songwriter has penned smash hits for several artists, including Selena Gomez, Britney Spears and Nick Jonas. With her powerful performance, Julia proved she an also hold her own as a solo star.

Julia‘s performance was cut off during the live broadcast for a commercial break, but you can see it in full right here. Watch the video below!