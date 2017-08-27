Karlie Kloss Shows Off Some Leg Arriving at the Big Fight

Karlie Kloss strikes a sexy pose as she arrives for the VIP Pre-Fight Party on Saturday night (August 26) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old model showed off some leg in little black dress as she arrived for the Big Fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Earlier this week, Karlie was all smiles as she was spotted leaving the Victoria’s Secret offices, fueling rumors that she’ll be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China later this year.

10+ pictures inside of Karlie Kloss arriving at the fight in Vegas…