Sun, 27 August 2017 at 12:49 pm

Karlie Kloss Shows Off Some Leg Arriving at the Big Fight

Karlie Kloss strikes a sexy pose as she arrives for the VIP Pre-Fight Party on Saturday night (August 26) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old model showed off some leg in little black dress as she arrived for the Big Fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, Karlie was all smiles as she was spotted leaving the Victoria’s Secret offices, fueling rumors that she’ll be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China later this year.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, WENN
  • Koos

    ……they forgot to fight?