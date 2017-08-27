Sun, 27 August 2017 at 7:30 pm
Katy Perry Arrives for MTV VMAs 2017 Hosting Gig!
Katy Perry has arrived for her big hosting gig at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!
The show – being held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, California – is set to take place shortly, and the 32-year-old entertainer will also be taking the stage to perform.
Katy is also up for five nominations this evening – best of luck to all the nominees!
Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy herself, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Katy Perry, MTV VMAs
