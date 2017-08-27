Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 11:20 pm

Katy Perry Dresses as Daenerys with Her Dog as a Dragon at MTV VMAs 2017!

Katy Perry Dresses as Daenerys with Her Dog as a Dragon at MTV VMAs 2017!

The Game of Thrones season finale aired at the same time as the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (August 27), which Katy Perry addressed near the end of the show!

The 32-year-old entertainer, who hosted the awards show, popped up on stage dressed up as Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys with her dog Nugget as a dragon.

Katy then welcomed all of the viewers who just tuned in for the show as they had been watching the Game of Thrones episode, and she also gave a quick recap of what had happened so far.

If you want to read the GOT spoilers, we have you covered!
