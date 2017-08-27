Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj Close Out MTV VMAs 2017 With 'Swish Swish' - Watch Now!

It’s another one in the basket for Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj!

The pop superstar duo supplied a tag-team performance of Katy‘s Witness hit “Swish Swish” to close out the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 27), mirroring the song’s goofy basketball-themed music video.

Aside from hosting duties, Katy was nominated in several categories, including Best Pop Video and Best Direction for “Chained to the Rhythm.” Nicki also snagged a nomination for Best Choreography (“Side to Side” with Ariana Grande).

Watch the high-flying show closer below!