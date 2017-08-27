Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 11:59 pm

Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj Close Out MTV VMAs 2017 With 'Swish Swish' - Watch Now!

Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj Close Out MTV VMAs 2017 With 'Swish Swish' - Watch Now!

It’s another one in the basket for Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj!

The pop superstar duo supplied a tag-team performance of Katy‘s Witness hit “Swish Swish” to close out the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 27), mirroring the song’s goofy basketball-themed music video.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Aside from hosting duties, Katy was nominated in several categories, including Best Pop Video and Best Direction for “Chained to the Rhythm.” Nicki also snagged a nomination for Best Choreography (“Side to Side” with Ariana Grande).

Watch the high-flying show closer below!
Credit: Kevin Winter, Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty Images
