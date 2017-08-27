Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 4:56 pm

Katy Perry's VMAs Fashion Through the Years - See Photos!

Katy Perry hasn’t been at the MTV Video Music Awards since 2014, but she will be making her big return tonight as host of the 2017 show!

The 32-year-old singer made her VMAs debut in 2008 and attended the annual show every year until 2014. Let’s take a look back at all of her fun fashion throughout the years.

Some of the most memorable moments from Katy on the VMAs red carpet include when she wore a “Roar” grill on her teeth in 2013 and when she and Riff Raff dressed up in denim, as inspired by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Click through the slideshow to see all of Katy Perry’s VMAs red carpet looks…
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 01
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 02
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 03
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 04
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 05
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 06
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 07
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 08
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 09
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 10
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 11
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 12
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 13
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 14
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 15
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 16
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 17
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 18
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 19
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 20
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 21
katy perry vmas fashion over the years 22

Photos: Getty, WENN
