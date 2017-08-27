Katy Perry's VMAs Fashion Through the Years - See Photos!

Katy Perry hasn’t been at the MTV Video Music Awards since 2014, but she will be making her big return tonight as host of the 2017 show!

The 32-year-old singer made her VMAs debut in 2008 and attended the annual show every year until 2014. Let’s take a look back at all of her fun fashion throughout the years.

Some of the most memorable moments from Katy on the VMAs red carpet include when she wore a “Roar” grill on her teeth in 2013 and when she and Riff Raff dressed up in denim, as inspired by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

