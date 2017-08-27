Kendrick Lamar Lights MTV VMAs 2017 Stage on Fire for 'DNA' & 'Humble' Performance (Video)
Kendrick Lamar opens the show with a performance of his hit songs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.
The 30-year-old rapper literally had the stage on fire throughout of his performance of the songs “DNA.” and “Humble.”
Kendrick is nominated for the most awards this evening – eight – including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Humble.”
Make sure to check out Kendrick‘s red carpet look if you missed the previous post!
We're not worthy of @kendricklamar. 🔥🔥🔥 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/EKkVqyXU3C
— MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017
10+ pictures inside of Kendrick Lamar on stage…