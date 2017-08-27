Kendrick Lamar Lights MTV VMAs 2017 Stage on Fire for 'DNA' & 'Humble' Performance (Video)

Kendrick Lamar opens the show with a performance of his hit songs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 30-year-old rapper literally had the stage on fire throughout of his performance of the songs “DNA.” and “Humble.”

Kendrick is nominated for the most awards this evening – eight – including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Humble.”

