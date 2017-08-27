Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017

Kendrick Lamar Looks Stylish on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Kendrick Lamar keeps it cool in a black jacket on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 30-year-old rapper boasts eight nominations – the most nominations of any artist this year – including Video of the Year (“Humble”), Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop (“Humble”). Kendrick will also be hitting the main stage to perform.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendrick Lamar

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Rich Fury; Photos: Getty Images
