Kendrick Lamar Looks Stylish on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Kendrick Lamar keeps it cool in a black jacket on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 30-year-old rapper boasts eight nominations – the most nominations of any artist this year – including Video of the Year (“Humble”), Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop (“Humble”). Kendrick will also be hitting the main stage to perform.

