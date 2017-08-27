Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:01 pm

Kesha Is Pretty in Pink at the MTV VMAs 2017!

Kesha looked pretty in pink at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 30-year-old singer stepped out in a girly gown, complete with tons of tulle, while at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Since Kesha released her new music so recently, she wasn’t up for any awards during the show.

But Kesha is set to take to the stage to present an award! We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

FYI: Kesha is wearing Monsoori.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

