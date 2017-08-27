Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 7:19 pm

Kyle Keeps It Sharp in a Suit on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Kyle Keeps It Sharp in a Suit on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Kyle looks dapper on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old rapper is performing during the show, and his music video for “iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty)” is nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Earlier this year, Kyle inked a record deal with Atlantic Records and was selected as part of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

Just Jared on Facebook
kyle mtv vmas 2017 01
kyle mtv vmas 2017 02
kyle mtv vmas 2017 03
kyle mtv vmas 2017 04

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr