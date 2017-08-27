Kyle Keeps It Sharp in a Suit on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Kyle looks dapper on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old rapper is performing during the show, and his music video for “iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty)” is nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Earlier this year, Kyle inked a record deal with Atlantic Records and was selected as part of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.