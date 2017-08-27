Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:35 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets Up with Orlando Bloom at Mayweather vs McGregor

Leonardo DiCaprio gets a visit at his seat from pal Orlando Bloom ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Saturday night (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old actor was seated next to another celeb pal, Kevin Connolly, as he waited for the fight to start before Orlando, 40, stopped by to say hello.

Many celebrities were in attendance at the fight and you can see many more photos here if you missed them!

If you missed the fight, Mayweather ended up winning after McGregor put up a good fight!
