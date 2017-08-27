Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:40 pm

Lil Mama, Bebe Rexha, & Chanel West Coast Hit Up MTV VMAs 2017

Lil Mama, Bebe Rexha, & Chanel West Coast Hit Up MTV VMAs 2017

Lil Mama brought a bird cage to go with her dress while arriving at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 27-year-old rapper and actress was joined by Bebe Rexha, Chanel West Coast, and Christina Milian.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

During the show, Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei did the splits during their performance and Bebe had the best reaction. She also had an awesome reaction to Shawn Mendes performing. Check them out below!

Be sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, RIGHT NOW on MTV.

FYI: Chanel is wearing a Mimi Tran outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Prada clutch, and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry. Bebe is wearing Labourjoisie. Christina is wearing Dennis Basso. Lil Mama is wearing custom Michael Costello.
Credit: Frazer Harrison, Christopher Polk, Rich Fury; Photos: Getty Images
