Lil Mama, Bebe Rexha, & Chanel West Coast Hit Up MTV VMAs 2017

Lil Mama brought a bird cage to go with her dress while arriving at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 27-year-old rapper and actress was joined by Bebe Rexha, Chanel West Coast, and Christina Milian.

During the show, Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei did the splits during their performance and Bebe had the best reaction. She also had an awesome reaction to Shawn Mendes performing. Check them out below!

FYI: Chanel is wearing a Mimi Tran outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Prada clutch, and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry. Bebe is wearing Labourjoisie. Christina is wearing Dennis Basso. Lil Mama is wearing custom Michael Costello.