Logic Performs Anti-Suicide Anthem '1-800-273-8255' With Alessia Cara & Khalid at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Logic is bringing a poignant message to the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 27-year-old rapper performed “1-800-273-8255,” his collaboration with Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song was released in partnership with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in an effort to promote awareness.

During the performance, Logic and the Lifeline brought out fifty suicide attempt survivors and loss survivors on the stage, wearing shirts with the message “You Are Not Alone.”

The recently released music video for “1-800-273-8255″ stars Don Cheadle and Nolan Gould, and follows the story of a young gay man struggling to find his identity.

Logic shared a VMA win with all the other Best Fight Against the System nominees for his “Black Spiderman” video.

Logic‘s album, Everybody, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May.

Watch the powerful performance below.