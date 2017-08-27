Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:40 pm

Logic & Wife Jessica Andrea Show Their Best Poses at MTV VMAs 2017!

Logic and his wife Jessica Andrea had some fun while hitting the carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 27-year-old rapper and his musician wife stepped out together at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Later in the evening, Logic is set to take the stage for a performance.

He’s also up for a VMA for Best Fight Against the System for his song “Black Spiderman.”

Meanwhile, Jessica just released her debut EP Electric last week!

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.
