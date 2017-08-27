Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:30 pm

Lorde Dances & Performs Despite Having Flu at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Lorde is showing off her dance moves during her performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 20-year-old entertainer performed a remix of her Melodrama single “Homemade Dynamite.”

Lorde did so much dancing during the song, and fans were cheering in the crowd. We gotta give Lorde a ton of credit…she tweeted that she was battling the flu and then got on stage and did this performance!

Watch the video below!
Photos: Getty
