Lorde Is a Purple Princess on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet!

Lorde is first up on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 20-year-old singer is set to perform at the show this evening and she is also nominated for an award.

Lorde is nominated for Artist of the Year against Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd. Her “Green Light” video is also up for Best Editing.

FYI: Lorde is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

