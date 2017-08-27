Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Enjoy Down Time Before Fight Night

Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder goof around before heading into T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The on-again couple was in attendance to catch the UFC match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this month, Louis hit the stage at the Teen Choice Awards to perform his new single Back to You” alongside his collaborator Bebe Rexha.

Louis recently opened up about his first ever VMAs experience in the early days of One Direction. See what he had to say about the time here.