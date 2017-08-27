Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 5:46 pm

Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Enjoy Down Time Before Fight Night

Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Enjoy Down Time Before Fight Night

Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder goof around before heading into T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (August 26) in Las Vegas.

The on-again couple was in attendance to catch the UFC match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

Earlier this month, Louis hit the stage at the Teen Choice Awards to perform his new single Back to You” alongside his collaborator Bebe Rexha.

Louis recently opened up about his first ever VMAs experience in the early days of One Direction. See what he had to say about the time here.
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson eleanor calder enjoy down time before fight night 01
louis tomlinson eleanor calder enjoy down time before fight night 02
louis tomlinson eleanor calder enjoy down time before fight night 03
louis tomlinson eleanor calder enjoy down time before fight night 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Eleanor Calder, Louis Tomlinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr