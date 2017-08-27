Ludacris Couples Up With Wife Eudoxie at MTV VMAs 2017!

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue were all smiles at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The couple stepped out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Ludaris was at the ceremony to present an award, alongside Olivia Munn.

He was definitely in a hurry to leave the show though, as he had some other plans on his mind!

Ludacris took to his Instagram to let fans know what he was doing with Eudoxie as soon as he got home!

“Somebody’s getting smashed tonight! I don’t know long long it took her to put on that dress but it’s gonna be even quicker taking it off! Look at that! Beautiful,” he said in a hilarious video.

Check out all that he had to say below…