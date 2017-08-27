Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:14 pm

Ludacris Couples Up With Wife Eudoxie at MTV VMAs 2017!

Ludacris Couples Up With Wife Eudoxie at MTV VMAs 2017!

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue were all smiles at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The couple stepped out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Ludaris was at the ceremony to present an award, alongside Olivia Munn.

He was definitely in a hurry to leave the show though, as he had some other plans on his mind!

Ludacris took to his Instagram to let fans know what he was doing with Eudoxie as soon as he got home!

“Somebody’s getting smashed tonight! I don’t know long long it took her to put on that dress but it’s gonna be even quicker taking it off! Look at that! Beautiful,” he said in a hilarious video.

Check out all that he had to say below…

A post shared by @ludacris on

Just Jared on Facebook
ludacris wife 2017 mtv vmas 01
ludacris wife 2017 mtv vmas 02
ludacris wife 2017 mtv vmas 03
ludacris wife 2017 mtv vmas 04
ludacris wife 2017 mtv vmas 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Ludacris, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr