Machine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy Look Sharp & Sophisticated on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy are looking fresh and stylish on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The two rappers, 27-years-old and 28-years-old respectively, are both having great years: Machine Gun Kelly released his latest studio album, Bloom, in May, while G-Eazy recently revealed his next record, The Beautiful and Damned, will drop later this fall.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.