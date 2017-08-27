Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:21 pm

Machine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy Look Sharp & Sophisticated on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy Look Sharp & Sophisticated on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy are looking fresh and stylish on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The two rappers, 27-years-old and 28-years-old respectively, are both having great years: Machine Gun Kelly released his latest studio album, Bloom, in May, while G-Eazy recently revealed his next record, The Beautiful and Damned, will drop later this fall.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

Just Jared on Facebook
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 01
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 03
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 05
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 06
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 07
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 2
mgk geazy mtv vmas 2017 8

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr